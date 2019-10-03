|
George William O'Rourke of Marshfield, formerly of both Quincy and Cape Cod, passed away September 30, 2019, at the age of 75. He fought a courageous battle with heart failure and that warrior spirit was one of his defining characteristics. George was the devoted husband of Laura (Landry) O'Rourke; adoring father of Karalee (O'Rourke) Herbert and husband Norman of Marshfield, Kerry O'Rourke of Dorchester and Andrew O'Rourke and wife Viviana of Plymouth; cherished grandfather of Luke, Alex, Mattias and Nicolas. His grandsons will miss his tractor rides, teasing and silliness. Great friend and brother-in-law to Gail and John Hietala of Norwell, Bill and Barbara Landry of Georgia; and uncle to many nieces. Born April 25, 1944, he was the loving grandson of the late Kathleen Lehosky of Delaware. George graduated from Quincy High School and proudly served our country in the United States National Guard. After many years working for Xerox, he opened his own printing business on Cape Cod. His family will remember him for his easy-going humor, survivor spirit, love of all animals, and commitment to his family. There are few hobbies he didn't tackle and master, and his family has many fond memories of his gardening, painting, guitar playing, boating, golfing, furniture building and too many others to list. Visitation will be at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, October 4, from 9-10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Christine's, 1295 Main Street (Rte. 3A), Marshfield, at 11 a.m. The Heart Failure Clinic at Brigham & Womens gave George many years of extended health allowing him to enjoy life on his terms. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brigham & Womens Hospital, Advanced Heart Disease Program, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116, https://giving.brighamandwomens.org. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019