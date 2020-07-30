Georgette Agnes (nee St. Martin) Ferland, passed away peacefully at home July 29, 2020, at the age of 95. Georgette (known as Jett), a longtime resident of South Meadow Village, Carver, was predeceased by her loving husband Adrian "Andy" M. Ferland in 2005. She is survived by her seven children, Michael Ferland (and Fran Weichsel), Thomas Ferland (and Louise Tully), Jeanne Ferland (and Asa Zoesman), Paul Ferland (and Ann), Marie Ferland (and Stephen Glasby), Theresa Long, and Claire Ryan; grandchildren Jeffrey Ferland, Meghen LaBelle (Scott), Alex Ferland (Jennifer), Jamie Long, and Benjamin Long; and great-grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Andrew, and Norah LaBelle, and Cara, Molly, and Amelia Ferland. Jett was one of 6 children and was predeceased by brothers Rene (Ray), George, Edward, and Ovila (Pete), and is survived by her sister Marguerite "Margie" of Westbrook, Conn., as well as many nieces and nephews, and cousins in Rhode Island and France, where her mother was born. Jett was born April 24, 1925, in Westport, to Charlotte (nee Monin) and Arthur St. Martin, and worked in Westport, Dartmouth and Fall River until she married Andy in April 1948. They lived in many states and overseas due to Andy's long military career (including Germany, New York, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Libya, and Ohio). Upon his retirement in 1967, they moved to Hanson and lived there until moving to Carver in 1983. Jett had many close and lasting friends through her long involvement in St. Joseph the Worker Church (Hanson), Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (Carver), and South Meadow Village. Relationships were very important to Jett, as her many friends and neighbours will attest. Family visits, celebrations and reunions always brought her great joy, especially in later years. Jett was dearly loved and will always be cherished by her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched and enriched. Private funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. To virtually view the services, "friend" Jett Ferland on Facebook before 9:30 a.m. Given the difficulties surrounding Covid-19 risks, the family asks for your understanding. Memorial donations in memory of Georgette may be made to Cranberry Hospice at www.bidplymouth-giving.org/cranberryhospice
