Georgia May Hussey, 78, of Pembroke, formerly of Rockland, died peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. The daughter of the late Richard and Alma (Betty) Boyle of Rockland, she was born in Quincy, October 1, 1941. Raised and educated in Rockland, she graduated with the class of 1959 with her high school sweetheart and love of her life, her husband of 48 years, the late Paul Hussey, who died in 2010. Mrs. Hussey, as quoted in her year book, was to work a couple of years and get married, which she did. She worked at the Quincy Shipyard then married Paul, where they moved to Pembroke for 54 years. She also worked as a waitress at Friendlys Restaurant in Hanover, then finished her career as a Loan Officer at Boston Financial and Onpoint Financial. She raised 4 children, PJ Hussey and his wife Susan of Pembroke, Michael Hussey and his wife Laura of Weymouth, Marie Carlo and her husband David of Marshfield, and Tricia Spinetti and her husband Matthew of Plymouth. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Michael and Patrick McPhee, Jamie and Samantha Hussey, Joshua Carlo, Carissa and Nathan Spinetti, Crystal Boltz; and one great-grandchild, Victoria Fetoza. She was the sister to 4 younger siblings, Marcia Murray of East Bridgewater, Dawn Boyle of Rockland, Dolores Copeland of California, and Richard Boyle of South Carolina; and leaves many nieces and nephews. Georgia had amazing caregivers as she progressed through her disease. A special appreciation and thanks to; Kathleen, Lynn, Christine, Katherine and Bailee for their love and devotion to "Miss Georgia". Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Hanover, on Saturday, November 9, from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. In memory of Georgia, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and to sign Georgia's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019