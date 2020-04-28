|
|
Georgine Sadatis, of Hull, passed away suddenly on April 24, 2020. Loving mother of Paul A. Sadatis, Jr. and his wife, Christal, of Hyde Park, Robin A. King and her husband, Bobby, of Weymouth, and Joline M. Nee of Hull. Sister of Linda Williams and Maureen Ellis both of Taunton, Morris T. Ellis, III, of North Carolina, and the late Angela Nee, and Kathleen Brillant. Grandmother of Daniel, Jacob, Adreanna, Paul, III, Stephen, Destiny, Kason, Katherine, and Kaeden, two great grandchildren, Cooper and Emory. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Georgine's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020