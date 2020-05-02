Home

Gerald B. Ross, age 87, of Quincy passed away April 30th at home. Born in Framingham and later moved to Dorchester, Gerald was graduated from Dorchester High School for Boys and was a veteran of the United States Navy and served with distinction in the Korean War. Gerald retired as Chief Clerk of Conely Terminal in South Boston after 43 years of membership in the International Longshoremans Association. He was a member of the Quincy Elks, the Quincy Neighborhood Club and a longtime parishioner of St. Agatha Church in Milton. Beloved husband of 55 years to Suzanne Ross. Father of Michael Ross and his wife, Kathleen and Stephen Ross and his wife, Krista. Proud Grandfather of Kaitlyn, Madeline and Brandon Ross. Brother of Charlene McLellan and the late Charles Ross. Funeral services will be private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Geralds life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geralds name to the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02161. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
