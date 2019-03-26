Gerald E. Hart, age 82, of Weymouth passed away on March 13, 2019. Jerry was born in Oquossoc, Maine, then was raised in Quincy before settling in Weymouth where he had spent most of his life. He worked with Morgan Memorial Goodwill since the age of 21 where he held many positions including dishwasher and clerk at the distribution center. Jerry had been an usher at First Baptist Church for over 50 years. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, bowling, and going out to eat. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family. Jerry was predeceased by his loving parents, Henry H. and Mildred E. Hart. Jerry was the loving brother of Betty Lundquist of Middleboro, Mary Brown of S.C., Barbara Crane and her husband David of Southboro, Ruth Mitchell and her husband Roger of Kingston, Joyce Abbott and her husband William of Weymouth, and the late Harold Hart. Jerry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service in honor of Jerry's life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Weymouth located at 40 West St., Weymouth, MA 02190. Burial will be private at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Milo, Maine. Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to the First Baptist Church of Weymouth at the above address. Funeral services for Jerry are in the care of CC Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. For online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary