Gerald E. Twomey, age 91, of Norwell passed away with his loving family by his side on October 27, 2019. Jerry was born in Easton, then raised in S. Weymouth. He married his beloved wife Norma in 1948. Jerry and Norma spent a short time in Quincy before settling in Weymouth to start a family together. They moved to Norwell in 1970 and have resided there since. Jerry took over his family business, Twomeys Imported Autos, in S. Weymouth from 1960-1980. While in Weymouth, he was active in S. Weymouth Chamber of Commerce. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing in Florida, ballroom dancing, and traveling with his wife. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Norma Twomey (DeNicola) of Norwell; his loving children, Regina Stevens and her husband David of Norwell, Noreen Henderson and her husband Prescott of Hanover, and Jerry J. Twomey of San Diego, Calif. Jerry is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristen, Caryn, and Jared; and by his great-grandchildren, Althea and Nicholai. Services for Jerry were private at his family's request. Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to Boston Children's Hospital. (Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215). Funeral services were in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in S. Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019