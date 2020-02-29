|
|
Geraldine A. (Dwyer) DeRusha, age 79, of Abington passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Gerry was born and raised in Weymouth graduating from Weymouth High School in 1957. She worked at New England Telephone and Brady Enterprises prior to many years at Boston Financial where she retired from in 2005. Gerry raised her family in Weymouth and lived there until moving to Abington for the last fifteen years. She loved shopping and spending time with her grandchildren and will be remembered for her sense of humor and "spunk". Gerry is survived by her loving children, Philip DeRusha and his wife Mary of Abington, Laurie Fall and her husband Michael of Pembroke, and John DeRusha of Norfolk; her cherished grandchildren, John, Jeremy, Krystina, Marissa, Mikey, Andrew, and Chris; and her great-granddaughter, Ellery. Gerry is also survived by her siblings, Patty Dunn, Tommy Dwyer, and Bobby Dwyer. She was predeceased by her former husband Philip DeRusha Sr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral Mass for Gerry on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church located at 1203 Commercial St., Weymouth. Cremation will follow the Mass. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 29, 2020