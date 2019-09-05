|
Geraldine E. (Congdon) Hoar of Quincy, died peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Southwood Nursing Home in Norwell. She was 102. Born in Lancaster, N.H., she was raised in Belmont and was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Letter) Congdon. She attended local schools and graduated from Belmont High School with the Class of 1935. Geraldine worked as an office clerk for Kemper Insurance. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built over the years. In her retirement, Geraldine enjoyed spending her time traveling the world. For ten years she traveled to London every September and enjoyed site seeing and going to the theatre. In her spare time, Geraldine enjoyed spending time and taking care of her family and knitting. She occasionally would sell the pieces she made as well. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Hoar, with whom she shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Geraldine A. Marcel of N. Weymouth, Pat Roach and her husband William of Wellfleet, James P. Hoar and his wife Dianne of Yarmouthport, Rev. Thomas F.X. Hoar, SSE, Ph.D of Mystic, Conn., and the late Virginia M. "Ginny" Hoar, who died in 2014. Geraldine was the loving grandmother of eleven; the loving great-grandmother of sixteen and the loving great great-grandmother of one. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sr. Frances St. Mary Congdon SND. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, September 7, 10:30-11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 1203 Commercial St., Weymouth. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Enders Island, P.O. Box 399, Mystic, CT 06355-0399, or Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019