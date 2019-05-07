|
Geraldine M. Jackson, 78, of Onset, formerly of Braintree, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Robert H. Jackson for 49 years. Born in Braintree, she was the daughter of the late Robert Ormston and Muriel (Forgeron) Curran, and the stepdaughter of Sally Ormston and the late Bradford Curran. A graduate of Braintree High School, Gerry worked in the hospital billing department for Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 24 years. A summer resident since 1976, she moved to Onset year-round in 2004. She was the devoted mother of Darlene Griffin and her husband Kevin of Weymouth; and her son, Robert M. Jackson and his wife Amy of Weymouth; loving grandmother to Courtney, Kelly and Kevin Griffin. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Ormston and his wife Stephanie of Maryland; and her sister, Mary Bradshaw and her husband Tom of Waltham. She leaves behind a wonderful family along with her three cousins, Marcia, Marilyn, and Frannie, who she called her sisters. Gerry enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling the world, reading in her sun room, soaking up sun at the beach, and Zumba classes at the Bourne Senior Center where she met many close friends who she cherished. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the Massachussets National Cemetery, Bourne, will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southcoast Health System, 101 Page St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Please indicate Southcoast Center for Cancer Care on memo line. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019