Geraldine Marie (Doyle) Langill of Rockland, 88, formerly a resident of Weymouth, passed away June 14, 2019. She was a longtime business owner who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Shew as the beloved wife of the late John W. Langill Sr.; loving mother to Deborah Robie of Rockland, Cynthia Langill of S. Weymouth, Kathleen Yacano and husband Frank of Merrymount and John W. Langill Jr. of Braintree; cherished grandmother to Adrienne Morin and husband Christopher, Katelyn Garay and husband Carlos, Nathaniel Robie and wife Jacqueline, Johnathon and Joseph Yacano, Kaileigh and Jack Langill; great-grandmother to Melinda, Mallory, Charles, Matias, Lucia and Tiago; dear sister of Patricia Burr, Barbara Hoover, Roland Doyle. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Geri was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur, Donald, Dorothy, Kathleen, Francis and Robert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A private burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. In loving memory of Geri, please consider a donation to www.act.alz.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.