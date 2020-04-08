|
Geraldine M. (Black) "Geri" Spillane of Squantum, died April 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul E. Spillane of Quincy; loving mother of Christopher P. Spillane and his wife Diana of Amherst, N.H.; beloved grandmother of Joshua and Ryan Spillane; daughter of the late William H. and Elizabeth (Lynch) Black of South Boston; sister of the late Betty A. Black of South Boston and the late William H. Black of Quincy. Also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. The Spillane family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Royal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braintree for the tender care given to Geri over the last several years. Services will be private and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Geris family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geri can be made to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 47 West St., Boston, MA 02111, The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020