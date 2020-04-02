|
Geraldine Patricia (Mahony) Martell, of N. Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 78, surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Robert E. Martell, Gerri was a loving mother to her daughter, Susan Hannan and her husband Christopher of Weymouth; her sons, Robert Martell and his wife Paula of Los Angeles and Richard Martell and his wife Nayane of Quincy; proud "Nana" of Ariel Martell, Charlotte Hannan and Madeline Hannan; dear sister of Diane Bethoney of Randolph, Steven Mahony of Weymouth, and the late Robert Mahony; predeceased by her father, Gerald Mahony, and mother, Pearl Mahony. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gerri, also known as Pat to her relatives, graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. After graduation, she worked as an IBM key punch operator. Leaving the work force to start a family, she devoted herself to her children and their many activities. She was the ultimate caretaker and enjoyed holiday entertaining. Returning to work, she perfected her skills as a bookkeeper at Building #19 in Hingham, Tern Harbor Marina in Weymouth, and NAGE in Quincy. She was known for being detail oriented and possessing a wry sense of humor. In 1972, Gerri and Bob moved their three children to North Weymouth. Gerri volunteered at the kids' elementary school and was a beloved member of the neighborhood. Gerri was an avid bowler and participated in many leagues. She had a passion for flower gardening and taking photos of her beautiful blooms. Relaxing with her family in Maine meant enjoying giant strawberry ice cream cones, snowshoeing, and discovering local restaurants. She loved sitting on an ocean beach, listening to music, walking in the woods and kicking mushrooms, and attending her grandchildren's many music and sporting events. Immediate family members are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square) North Weymouth, please keep in mind that we cannot exceed 10 people in the funeral home at a time due to the pandemic. Although some of us cannot gather together with Gerri's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message and for the live streaming of Gerri's prayer service at 11 a.m. on Saturday. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 2, 2020