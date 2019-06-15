Geraldine Rose (Prescott) Doyle passed peacefully on June 13, 2019, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her best friend and love of her life, Francis X. Doyle, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage, she was the mother of 11 grateful children, Francis X. Doyle, Maureen Malcolm (Paul), Mark Doyle (Barbara), Kevin Doyle (Pam), Marianne Flynn (Paul), William P. Doyle (Carla), Therese Doyle-Parillo (Paul), Sarah Doyle Larson (Matt), Geraldine Werning, John Doyle. Now reunited in heaven with her angel daughter, Nancy Doyle, and loving daughter-in-law, Eileen Doyle, she was the sister of Marjorie McCabe, Carol McGlone and the late Lorraine Mooney; sister-in-law to Ann Sances Hawes and Patricia Vuilleumier and the late William P. Doyle. As a loving grandmother, she was known as "Grammie" to 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who absolutely adored their Aunt Gerry. She will be missed by her treasured friends, many whose friendships have spanned her lifetime. Born in Boston, to the late Carl A. and Mary C. Prescott, she was currently of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, Brockton and Norfolk, but forever will consider Southie as her "home town". A graduate of South Boston High School 1949, Gerry had a long career as a "domestic engineer" and when asked about her job, her reply was always "Yes, I work. I'm a mother, the hardest job on the planet". Family was everything to Gerry. She had a vivacious personality and a great sense of humor, even hosting her own "pre-bereavement party" in March of this year (she didn't want to miss it), which included music by her grandson's jazz band and brass choir. Gerry enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, special visits sharing laughs with her sisters, get togethers with the "Southie Club" and runaway days with the ladies of the "BC Club", savoring anything chocolate, sitting on the sea wall on a sunny day, anything to do with Christmas especially the Prescott party, reading and listening to a good book, long phone chats with her granddaughter Jenny, and visits to Castle Island. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to the Perkins Braille Talking Book Library, Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, or www.Perkins.org/librarygifts. Geraldine's family would like to thank Dr Michelle Chabot, Dr Charles Chen, and the staff at Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion provided to her, especially over the last few months. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary