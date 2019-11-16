Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
550 Washington St
Quincy, MA
View Map
Sgt. Gerard D. Britt Obituary
Sgt. Gerard D. Britt, MSP, retired, of Quincy passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at age 73. Raised and educated in Quincy, he lived there most of his life. Gerry spent his career with the Mass. State Police, retiring as a Sergeant. The son of the late Gerard P. and Frances D. (Stefanik) Britt, Gerry was the loving father of Sgt. Gerard W. Britt, Yarmouth PD, David Britt, Norfolk County Sheriff of No. Scituate R.I., Mary Frances Britt of Quincy and Rory Britt of Dorchester; dear grandfather of William, Lauren and Alex Britt; beloved brother of Thomas E. Britt of Quincy and Richard D Britt of Naples, Fla.; and is also survived by his girlfriend, Janice Degravio of Hanover and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019
