Gerard Marenghi of Weymouth, died November 22, 2020. Gerard worked for many years for the City of Boston Public Works Department. Son of the late Gaetano and Vera (Knadler) Marenghi. Brother of Eugene Marenghi of Weymouth, Raffealla Marenghi of Virginia, and the late Emilio, Rose, Fred, and John Marenghi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth, followed by his funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
