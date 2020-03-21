|
Gertrude E. Medicke (Trudy to family and friends) went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard of forty-one years, 6 stillborn children, her granddaughter, Liz Fraga, and great-granddaughter, Juliet Fraga, as well as her parents and several siblings. She is survived by her five children, Marybeth Medicke of El Paso, Texas, Rich Medicke of New Bedford, Mass., Paul (Aimee) Medicke of Foxboro, Mass., Meg Medicke of Quincy, Mass., Joanne Medicke of Milton, Mass. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Emily, Nicole, Leah and Josh, 2 great-grandchildren, Angelina and Jazmine, and her brother, Russell. She was born to Richard and Elizabeth Gessner in Boston, September 27, 1932. She was a longtime resident of Quincy, Mass., before moving to El Paso, Texas. Trudy received a degree in Theology from Emmanuel College in 1992, which she earned while working full time at Verizon and raising five children. She used her many talents to develop Caritas Christi, a program she designed to bring the Body of Christ as well a three-year liturgical cycle of cards, bringing words of encouragement, to the sick and aged. In the early years of her marriage, while raising her own five children, Trudy provided emergency foster care to children in need of a home environment. Perhaps her greatest triumph was her selfless giving of plasma as often as she could to make the RH serum to prevent other women from the pain of miscarriage. Trudy will be missed by family and friends, as she was a true example of living a Christian life surrendering to the will of God in all things. Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Rosary at 1 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West. Graveside service will be Monday March 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church at a later date. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West, www.martinfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2020