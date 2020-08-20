Gertrude L. "Gert" (Sullivan) Craig of Hull, died August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Theodore Craig. Loving mother of Jean Craig and her husband Kevin Brandt of NH, Jim Craig and his wife Marianne of Hingham, Susan Craig of Italy, Cheryl Ryan of Quincy, Joe Craig and his wife Maryellen of Marshfield and Rick Craig and his wife Cathy of Hull. Devoted Nana of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Last surviving of her 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gert was a longtime resident of Hull, formerly of Quincy and Hingham. She passed the day before what would have been her and her beloved husbands 70th wedding anniversary. Gert's main passion in life was her family and spending time with those she loved. She will be remembered for her kind and generous personality. Gert will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Funeral services will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the burial service in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gert may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Gert's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.