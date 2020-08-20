1/1
Gertrude L. Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude L. "Gert" (Sullivan) Craig of Hull, died August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Theodore Craig. Loving mother of Jean Craig and her husband Kevin Brandt of NH, Jim Craig and his wife Marianne of Hingham, Susan Craig of Italy, Cheryl Ryan of Quincy, Joe Craig and his wife Maryellen of Marshfield and Rick Craig and his wife Cathy of Hull. Devoted Nana of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Last surviving of her 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gert was a longtime resident of Hull, formerly of Quincy and Hingham. She passed the day before what would have been her and her beloved husbands 70th wedding anniversary. Gert's main passion in life was her family and spending time with those she loved. She will be remembered for her kind and generous personality. Gert will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Funeral services will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the burial service in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gert may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Gert's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Burial
11:15 AM
Hull Village Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved