1/1
Gertrude M. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. (Roper) Clark of Weymouth, died August 25, 2020. Gertrude (known as Trudy) worked as a customer service supervisor at Jordan Marsh for many years before changing her career and becoming a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was Gertrude's main passion in life. She will be remembered for her kind, generous and giving personality. Gertrude will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John F. Clark. Loving mother of Donna M. Stevens and her husband James of Las Vegas, NV and John K. Clark and his wife Susan of Rutland, VT. Proud grandmother of James A. Stevens, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Las Vegas NV., Michelle M. Santana and her husband Reinier of Las Vegas NV., Anna Clark Garrow of Rutland VT., Collin Jack Clark of Rutland VT., and great-grandchildren Dylan Santana, Oliver Santana, and Joselyn Garrow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 5-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3pm Charles St. (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be comfortable gathering together with Gertrude's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. The funeral Mass will be recorded and made available online for those who were unable to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved