Gertrude M. (McEachern) Irwin, of Holbrook, passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 87, after a long illness. Beloved wife the late William G. Irwin II. Loving mother of Judy Whealan and her husband Bill of Holbrook and William Irwin III and his wife Laurie of Franklin. Also survived by her siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join in celebrating Gertrudes life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37) in Holbrook, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A gathering will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 21st at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josephs Church in Holbrook. Burial will follow at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimers Foundation of America or the American Brain Tumor Association. For complete notice, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019