Gertrude T. "Trudy" (Dirksmeier) Martel, 94, died peacefully January 31, 2020 of natural causes. Trudy was the daughter of the late Andrew L. Dirksmeier Sr. and Gertrude J. Donahoe, born in Dorchester, July 3, 1925. She moved to West Quincy when she was 15, where she remained for majority of the her life in the family home. She was a longtime devoted parishioner to St. Mary's Church. Trudy worked at Aetna Casualty & Surety Company in Boston for 29 years. She took over as director of the Belles and Beaux, after her father's death. In 2018 The Belles and Beaux celebrated their 70th year of singing for area seniors nursing homes, senior and disable veteran centers. In her retirement she took a position in the office of the Braintree Plaza in the Marketing Department. She was a nominee in 1995 for the South Shore Edler entrepreneur of the year. Trudy was a much loved aunt never forgetting birthdays of her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by 3 stepchildren, Grace Zizza, Lynne Pardi and Judith Rav, her sister-in-law Louise Sironen Dirksmeier and many nieces and nephews. Trudy was predeceased by her husband James D. Martel as well as her 6 siblings, Andrew Jr., Anne J. Tullis, Virginia, Paul F., Joseph A. and Rose Marie Dirksmeier. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) South Weymouth, followed by her funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Marys Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gertrude may be made to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020