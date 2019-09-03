|
Giacomo "Jack" Cappabianca of Quincy, passed away in Braintree, on August 30, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of 99. He was predeceased by his parents, Luigina (Califono) and Pasquale Cappabianca, and his brothers Joseph and "Tony" Gaetano. He was also predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Antoinette (Marini) Cappabianca. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and Godchildren; and his friend, Evelyn Audette. He was born in Quincy and was a lifelong Quincy resident. He attended Quincy public schools. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was a member and past president of the Massachusetts Jewelers Association for many years. He was a member of the Quincy Neighborhood Club for many years. He was past president of the St. Mary's Senior Center for many years arranging many of his famous senior bus tours. He also ran the St. Mary's bingo for many years. He was the sole proprietor of Carleton Jewelers in Braintree for many years. Jack and his wife, Ann, traveled extensively throughout the world. Visiting hours will be held at Boston Cremation, at 116 Franklin St., Quincy, on Wednesday, September 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Church, 115 Crescent St., Quincy, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy immediately after the funeral.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 3, 2019