Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
Gilda I. C. DiMascio

Gilda I. C. DiMascio Obituary
Gilda Ida Carmela (DiMascio) DiMascio, age 90, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Carney Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of her loving daughter. Gilda was born in Pettorano sul Gizio, province of LAquila, region of Abruzzo, Italy, to the late John and Angiolina (DiMascio) DiMascio. She was raised and educated in Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1948 at the age of nineteen, attending school for naturalized citizens. Gilda had lived in Braintree for fifty years, previously in Dorchester. Gilda was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry for many years and worked for Plymouth Manufacturing Company in Boston, which specialized in mens rain coats. She was proud to have tailored a rain coat for the late entertainer, Sammy Davis, Jr. She also worked at Alvin Parks which specialized in womens sportswear. Gilda was a longtime parishioner of Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. She was a talented cook and baker, making cheesecakes and chiffon cakes. Gilda enjoyed sewing and would make suits for her and her daughter to wear for special occasions. She also enjoyed listening to symphonies and the music of Andy Williams, Jerry Vale, and Bobby Vinton. Beloved wife of the late Gino DiMascio. Devoted mother of Dora M. DiMascio of Abington. Dear sister of Panfilo R. "Benny" DiMascio and his wife Linda of Rupert, West Virginia. Gilda is also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Friday, February 7, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. Entombment at Saint Michael Cemetery, Boston. For those who wish, donations in Gildas memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2020
