BUCCI, Gina D. (Pettine), of Braintree, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 89. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Gina has been a resident of Braintree for many years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Gina will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Gina was the beloved wife of Joseph Bucci. Loving mother of Michael Bucci and his wife Lynne of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Brianna Bucci, Caitlyn Bucci, Stephanie Bucci and Michael Bucci all of Braintree. Sister of the late Mary Pettini, Rose Degni and Joseph Pettini. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, July 7th from 9:00 | 11:00 AM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.ca
rtwright funeral.com
.