Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gina Johnson Obituary
Gina Gervasi Johnson, of Weymouth, passed away March 22, 2019. ina was born in Boston to the late M. Loretta and Joseph Gervasi. She graduated from St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester and also worked as a residential staff manager for many years at the Carolina Hill Shelter in Marshfield. Beloved wife of Richard W. Johnson of Weymouth. Loving mother of John Ross Johnson, Gina Lucia Johnson, Lisa Santina Johnson and Richard Thomas Johnson all of Weymouth. Dear sister of Betty Shea, Anthony Gervasi, Ellen Gervasi, Joseph Gervasi, Theresa Breslin, Lucia Vanasse and Dominic Gervasi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass and celebration of life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Gina's family would love for donations in memory of her to be made to: Carolina Hill Shelter, 728 Main St, Marshfield, MA 02050. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.