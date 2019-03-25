|
Gina Gervasi Johnson, of Weymouth, passed away March 22, 2019. ina was born in Boston to the late M. Loretta and Joseph Gervasi. She graduated from St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester and also worked as a residential staff manager for many years at the Carolina Hill Shelter in Marshfield. Beloved wife of Richard W. Johnson of Weymouth. Loving mother of John Ross Johnson, Gina Lucia Johnson, Lisa Santina Johnson and Richard Thomas Johnson all of Weymouth. Dear sister of Betty Shea, Anthony Gervasi, Ellen Gervasi, Joseph Gervasi, Theresa Breslin, Lucia Vanasse and Dominic Gervasi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass and celebration of life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Gina's family would love for donations in memory of her to be made to: Carolina Hill Shelter, 728 Main St, Marshfield, MA 02050. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019