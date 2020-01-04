|
Gino DiGirolamo of Marshfield, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was 91 years old. The oldest child of Joseph and Anna DiGirolamo, Gino was born November 27, 1928, in Boston, and raised in Medford with his beloved sisters, the late Gloria McQuaid of North Reading, and Diane DiGirolamo of Salem, N.H. He attended Malden Catholic High School and excelled as a three- sport star in football, hockey, and baseball, and is a member of the Malden Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame. Following college, Gino proudly served his country as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. For 21 years, he was the loving husband of the late Mary Laurice Hannigan until her death in 1977 and the devoted father of their five children, Robert DiGirolamo of Mountain Home, Idaho, Mary Haddad of Marshfield, Nancy Bastin of Topsham, Maine, Ellen Taylor of Marshfield, and Janet Watson of Marshfield. In 1979, Gino met and later married Josephine Mahoney to begin a journey of love and life that lasted close to 40 years and brought Gino the respect and admiration of Jo's five children, Francis Mahoney of Scituate, Mary Jo Randall of Brighton, Colo., MGen Christopher Mahoney USMC of Yokota, Japan, Dr. Michael Mahoney of Canberra, Australia, and Philip Mahoney of Cohasset. A career teacher, coach, and administrator, Gino's everyday life was his classroom and his goal to help and better those around him. His kindness and generosity reflected the passion he held for doing the right things and setting a good example. A true gentleman, Gino loved his family, and life, unconditionally. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at the McNamara- Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So Main Street, Cohasset. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthonys Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Ginos memory can be made to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020