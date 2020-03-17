|
|
Giovanni "John" Ferrara of Quincy passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at age 88. Born in Italy, where he was raised and educated, he came to the U.S. in 1948. John served in the National Guard and worked for the Laborer's Union 133 before retiring. The beloved husband of the late Lois E. (Cox) Ferrara, John was the devoted father of Peter Ferrara and his wife Katie of Milton, Linda Ferrara of Weymouth, Joan Best and her husband John of Weymouth, Christine Galvin and her husband Mike of Weymouth and Karen DiPalmo and her husband Tony of Quincy; dear grandfather of Anthony, Madeline, Dominic, Sam, Emily, Annie, Andrew and Jarod; beloved brother of Linda Ferrara of Quincy, Velia Padula of Quincy, Louis Ferrara of Quincy, Tony Ferrara of Weymouth, Augustino Ferrara of Braintree and the late Tito Ferrara, Carolina Ferrara and Anna Hamel; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours for the immediate family will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday, there will be a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 17, 2020