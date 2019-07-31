|
Giovanni "Johnny" Rubini of Avon, formerly of Randolph and Italy, passed away too soon and unexpectedly July 28, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 48 years to Phyllis J. (Degni) Rubini, he was the loving father of Julie A. Rubini and her husband Nicholas Parker of Weymouth and Danielle M. Zerella and her husband Kris of Trumbull, Conn.; son of the late Giuliano and Lucia (Volpe) Rubini; devoted brother of Annamarie Magazzu of Stoneham, the late Joseph, Tony, Mike and Nunzio Rubini; dear "Papa" of Alexandria Parker, Gianna and Sofia Zerella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews; and his brother-in-law, Peter Degni of Brockton. Johnny was born in Bari, Italy, and came to the U.S. at the age of 24. He worked in the printing business most of his working life. After his retirement he was a flower delivery driver for "Lollipops and Roses Florist", Medford. He was a life time member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed music, dancing, and decorating for Christmas. His greatest joy however, came from spending time with family and friends especially the grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, until 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Square. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to either St. Jude or to the Shriners Burn Hospital. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral .com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019