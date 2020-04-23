|
|
Gladys M. (Siroonian) of Norwell formerly of Weymouth, died April 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Ceasar T. Biagini and B. William Hayes. Cherished daughter of the late Alice (Harabedian) and Harry Siroonian. Loving mother of Andrea Taverna and her husband Rick of Norwell, Faye Galgay and her late husband Paul of Braintree, Mark Biagini and his late wife Linda of Braintree and Paula Melchin and her husband Fred of South Boston. Caring sister of Leo Siroonian and his late wife Grace of of Weymouth and Mary Siroonian of Weymouth. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. Gladys was proud of her Armenian heritage and passed that onto her family. Gladys worked for Sigma Instruments in Briantree for many years before her retirement. She loved to dance and as a young woman Gladys would go dancing every weekend and also performed in local shows tap dancing. Gladys also loved parties, reading, playing bingo and writing poetry, some of which was a bit risque for the day. She knitted beautiful afghans and her Christmas stockings are still dearly loved by those who have them. Gladyss greatest love was her family, she took great pride in her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and her bonus children. Gladys will be remembered for her love for everyone, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or economic standing. The greater the difference between herself and whomever she was with the more she was interested and intrigued by them. Gladys taught her family never to judge a book by its cover and to dig deeper to find the interesting things in others. Gladyss family would like to acknowledge and thank all of the staff at Southwood Nursing Facility in Norwell for the love, kindness, compassion, patience and knowledge shown to Gladys during her time there. Her family will forever be grateful and you will always have a special place in their hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gladys may be made to Children of Armenia Fund, 149 5th Avenue, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010 or to South Shore Elder Services, 159 Bay State Drive, Braintree, MA 02184 or to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. A memorial service will be held for Gladys at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Gladys's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020