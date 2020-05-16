|
Glen (Elena) Hochkeppel, 52, passed away tragically and unexpectedly on May 1, 2020, at his home in Sterling, Virginia. Glen spent the past 25 years imparting his passion and enthusiasm for the dramatic arts to hundreds of students at Broad Run and then Stone Bridge high schools in Northern Virginia. After many years considering the move, Glen announced last summer that he would henceforth be living as a woman. This announcement came in a breezy post that ended "Those in the know, call me Elena". This was just before a huge reunion of extended family, so Elena debuted in style to people who embraced her lovingly and without reservation. Glen was beautiful, brilliant, slyly hilarious, talented, loving and so very kind - all attributes he shared with Elena. His family had hoped that the move would bring her peace and freedom after a lifetime spent hiding an essential part of her being. Glen was born in Pequannock, New Jersey, on Jan. 15, 1968, the second of Joseph and Molly (Hicks) Hochkeppel's four sons. The family moved several times before settling in Massachuetts, where Glen's formative years were spent. He was a Cohasset High School graduate, class of 1986, giving the world's most creative salutatorian address on the way out. (Don't ask, it involved pulling a rubber chicken out of his sleeve, among other props.) After getting degrees from Brandeis and Duquesne, Glen moved to northern Virginia to teach. He was a gifted actor, director, singer, musician, writer and artist, all of which informed his teaching style, He also performed in many area theaters, meeting his wife-to-be, Sarah Maxwell, during a production of the musical "Hair". Glen and Sarah were married for 11 years. As Sarah put it, the couple "parted amicably and with love after creating two incredible human beings", beloved children Eli and Miranda. Many of Glen's students became his friends as adults as he was on his second generation of students when he died. For several enjoyable years, Glen played sax with M.H. and his Orchestra, a large local jazz group headed by a talented former student and composer. When his former students and colleagues were informed of his passing, social media lit up with tributes to the teacher they lovingly called "H". They credited him with giving drama "nerds" a safe place to flourish , encouraging and mentoring them during their high school years and, in many cases, inspiring them to take up careers in the arts. "H set my feet on the path I'm following," said one post. Glen/Elena is survived by the following heartbroken people, mother, Molly Pierson; children, Eli and Miranda; brothers, Kurt, Matt and Zach Hochkeppel and their wives Kelly, Kendra and Caitlin; stepsiblings, Elizabeth, Morgan and Jack Pierson; dozens of aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins in the extended Hochkeppel and Hicks families. The family is sorry that the Covid 19 virus constraints keeps them from the comfort of their friends and extended family at this time. They will hold a celebration of Glen/ Elena's life in Massachusetts when they can. Meanwhile, interment will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020