Glen T. Munn
Glen T. Munn of Quincy, died October 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Jean (Ash) Munn and the late Irene (Ford) Munn. Devoted father of Thomas Munn and his wife Heather of Fla., Julie Connolly of Quincy and Erin Curran and her husband Paudraig of East Bridgewater. Cherished Grampy of Christopher, Matthew, Journey, Zoey and the soon to be baby Curran. Loving brother to Alec Munn of Weymouth. Glen proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star for his service. He worked for the city of Quincy for many years before retiring. He loved the Christmas season and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved his birthday and thought it was the most important day of the year. He was an avid sports fan who had a "sweet jump shot at the Washington School Courts" and was a late night hockey goalie. Many in Quincy remember him as a great basketball and baseball coach, others remember him as a terrible winner of games. He is very loved and will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be private. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth, at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Glen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Glen may be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
