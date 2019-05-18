|
Glenda Paul Rocchi, age 79 of Plymouth, passed away unexpectantly on May 15, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of Michael Rocchi of Plymouth. She was the loving mother of Michael Paul and his wife Karen of Plymouth, Christopher Paul and his wife Debra of New Hampshire, Mark Paul of Rochester, Danielle Paul and her fianc Steffan Artiano of Plymouth, Dana Paul of Plymouth, Michael Rocchi and his wife Luisa of Lakeville, Paula Colt and her husband Jim of New Hampshire, Myrna Cook and her husband James of Texas and Jessi Carvalho and her husband Nick of Texas. She was the cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Samantha, Jessica, Evan, Jason and Natalie Paul. She was the sister of Denise Heredeen of New Hampshire and Elaine Heredeen of Salem. She also leaves her close cousins Bobby, Jim and Richard Guarino. Glenda was born on June 24, 1939 in Boston to Fred and Esmeralda (Guarino) Heredeen. She lived in Norwell before moving to Plymouth where she has resided for past sixty years. Glenda worked for twenty years as a Buyer for the Native American Shop at the Plimoth Plantation. She loved Native American Culture and learned as much as she could about their traditions and customs. Glenda was a longtime Plymouth School Committee member. She loved visiting Plymouth Long Beach and Priscilla Beach; her children recall spending most of their summer days there. She was an avid gardener and loved all types of plants and flowers, she would often visit flower shops and nurseries in her spare time. A period of visitation will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Peters church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. The interment will follow the Mass at South Pond Cemetery, Long Pond Road, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019