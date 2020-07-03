1/1
Glenn A. Cannon
Glenn A. Cannon, 63, of Quincy, formerly of Duxbury, died June 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Arthur and Phyllis Cannon. Husband of the late Wendy E. Cannon. Brother of Lee Cannon and his wife Ann of Kingston, Arthur Cannon and his wife Gayle of Michigan, Gail Cannon of Duxbury, and his sister Ethel Napier of Duxbury. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dear friends Andy and Joanne Deptula. Glenn served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Glenn enjoyed traveling to Florida and New Hampshire and he loved cruises. He loved golfing, Texas hold em, the Red Sox and the Patriots. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at the Christ Episcopal Church, 10 Quincy, Ave, Quincy, at 11 a.m.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 3, 2020.
