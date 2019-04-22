|
Glenn Tedford, 79, of Marshfield, formerly of Scituate passed away on the morning of April 19, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was the beloved husband of Ellen J. (Coffey) Tedford, with whom he shared nearly 55 years of marriage. Born in Biddeford, Maine and raised in Shrewsbury, Mass., he was the son of the late James and Helen (Saunders) Tedford. Glenn was an avid sportsman and continued to participate in pickleball, tennis, golf and softball games. He was captain of his senior softball team and coached them to a championship in 2007. He loved the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins and rarely missed a game. He loved exploring hidden roads, Nova Scotia, Maine, New Hampshire and the simple pleasure of a drive by the ocean to listen to the crash of waves. Devoted father of Laura Tedford of Marshfield, Philip Tedford and his wife Kelly of Sandwich and Brian Tedford and his wife Lisa of Plymouth. Cherished "Bampa" of Codie, Sydney, Zach, Kylie, Emma, Grace and Cameron. Loving brother of James "Ron" Tedford and his wife Patty of Athol and Diane McLaughlin and her husband Harold of Scituate. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate with a gathering immediately following; location to be announced at conclusion of services. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For online guest book, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2019