Gloria A. Federico (Brugnetti), age 93, of Quincy passed away November 26, 2020. Born in Milton, MA she was raised in Bergamo, Italy and returned to Boston at the age of 18. She enjoyed cooking, chocolate, opera, all things Italian and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Ted Williams fan. She loved children and spending time with her granddaughters, and in her later years she enjoyed teaching Italian to anyone she met. Beloved wife of the late Domenico Federico. Loving mother of Lorraine A. Federico of Boston, Marina A. Meehan and her husband Jack of Marshfield, Julie A. Federico and her husband Jay Mitchell of Naperville, IL and Lisa F. Considine and her husband Jim of San Francisco, CA. Grandmother of Nicole Russell and her husband John and Marina McDougall and her husband Mike all of Marshfield. Great grandmother of Cameron Russell and Leo and Flynn McDougall. Sister of Paulina Boncore of Stoneham and the late Alfred Brugnetti. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Thursday morning from 9-10 a.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. The visitation will be followed by a private funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain at www.italianhome.org
. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com