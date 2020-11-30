1/1
Gloria A. Federico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria A. Federico (Brugnetti), age 93, of Quincy passed away November 26, 2020. Born in Milton, MA she was raised in Bergamo, Italy and returned to Boston at the age of 18. She enjoyed cooking, chocolate, opera, all things Italian and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Ted Williams fan. She loved children and spending time with her granddaughters, and in her later years she enjoyed teaching Italian to anyone she met. Beloved wife of the late Domenico Federico. Loving mother of Lorraine A. Federico of Boston, Marina A. Meehan and her husband Jack of Marshfield, Julie A. Federico and her husband Jay Mitchell of Naperville, IL and Lisa F. Considine and her husband Jim of San Francisco, CA. Grandmother of Nicole Russell and her husband John and Marina McDougall and her husband Mike all of Marshfield. Great grandmother of Cameron Russell and Leo and Flynn McDougall. Sister of Paulina Boncore of Stoneham and the late Alfred Brugnetti. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Thursday morning from 9-10 a.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. The visitation will be followed by a private funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain at www.italianhome.org. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
JULIE & JAY & FAMILY:
MAY THE LOVE OF FAMILY & FRIENDS
SUSTAIN YOU DURING THIS VERY SAD TIMES
MAY THE MEMORIES OF YOUR MOTHER ALWAYS
BE WITH YOU.
ADELLE & SEYMOUR LEVINE - CINDY'S PARENTS
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved