C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Gloria Ann Gilman Obituary
Gloria Ann Gilman, of Weymouth, had a unique way of making people feel special, which is what she will be most remembered for. She passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on October 20, 1930, Gloria grew up in Dedham, Massachusetts but called Weymouth her home for the last 59 years. Survived by her devoted husband of nearly 65 years, David E. Gilman Jr., Gloria was a true matriarch. She will be dearly missed by their children: David E. Gilman, III and his wife Dianne; Joy Buckley and her fianc Greg Collins; Kathleen Brown and her husband Charles; Patrick Gilman and his wife Tracy; grandchildren: Amanda Gilman, Rennie McKay and her wife Kyle; Taryn Cattaneo and her husband James, Robert Buckley; Charles, Timothy, Samuel, and Vincent Brown; and Christopher Gilman; great-grandchildren: Milo McKay; James, Hadley, and Brooke Cattaneo. Gloria was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Frances Fulginiti of Dedham and her brothers Gregory Fulginiti of Queens, N.Y. and Romaeo Fulginiti of Boston. A graduate of the Chandler School for Women, Gloria met David while working in the Co-op Office at Northeastern University in 1952. They have been devoted to each other since. Although Gloria began as a stay-at-home mom, she started a business from their home that ultimately grew into Glorias Bridal of Weymouth which was well known throughout the South Shore in the 1970s and 80s. Gloria made a point to attend the ceremonies of hundreds of brides on their special day. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her loving husband. Gloria and David were recognized by all as "the perfect couple." They loved dining out and, in over 35 years, they seldom missed a Saturday night at Santarpios in East Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Gloria on Friday, May 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home for a celebration of Glorias life on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Memorial donations can be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Senior Behavioral Unit, c/o Eve Masiello, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth MA 02360. For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019
