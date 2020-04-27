|
|
Gloria E. Schulte (Neddy) a longtime resident of Milton and later Abington, died on April 23, 2020. She was 96 years old. Gloria was a retired employee of the Kryptonite Bicycle Lock Company in Canton. A lifetime devoted parishioner at St. Agatha's Church in Milton where she attended services regularly even after leaving Milton. Daughter of the late Albert and Josephine Neddy of Milton. Sister of the late Donald Neddy and Kay Coady. She is survived by her two sons, Kurt Schulte and John Schulte, both of Weymouth and her three beloved grandchildren Shawn, Alexa and Rachael Schulte. Gloria was blessed with two great-grandchildren and well; Vaughn and Chloe Jade. Gloria's favorite things where traveling around New England to see her sons, The Schulte Brothers, perform. She loved her work and the people she worked with at Kryptonite. But her all-time favorite was spending time with her grandchildren and running Nana's taxi service. Funeral services will be private. Internment Milton Cemetery. Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Canton. www.Roache-Pushard.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020