Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Schulte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria E. Schulte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria E. Schulte Obituary
Gloria E. Schulte (Neddy) a longtime resident of Milton and later Abington, died on April 23, 2020. She was 96 years old. Gloria was a retired employee of the Kryptonite Bicycle Lock Company in Canton. A lifetime devoted parishioner at St. Agatha's Church in Milton where she attended services regularly even after leaving Milton. Daughter of the late Albert and Josephine Neddy of Milton. Sister of the late Donald Neddy and Kay Coady. She is survived by her two sons, Kurt Schulte and John Schulte, both of Weymouth and her three beloved grandchildren Shawn, Alexa and Rachael Schulte. Gloria was blessed with two great-grandchildren and well; Vaughn and Chloe Jade. Gloria's favorite things where traveling around New England to see her sons, The Schulte Brothers, perform. She loved her work and the people she worked with at Kryptonite. But her all-time favorite was spending time with her grandchildren and running Nana's taxi service. Funeral services will be private. Internment Milton Cemetery. Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Canton. www.Roache-Pushard.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -