Gloria J. Belcastro Burke of Braintree, died October 28, 2020, at the age of 86. Gloria, born and raised in Weymouth, and received her bachelor's degree from UMass-Boston. She earned a master's degree in counseling psychology from Cambridge College. As a licensed clinical social worker and family therapist, Gloria came to the aid of countless struggling families to overcome the challenges associated with poverty, substance abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, suicide and other social ills. In 1971, Gloria was hired as the Community Education Director and Therapist for Weymouth Youth and Family Services. Then as Director of Youth and Family Services for 30 years. Under Gloria's direction, Weymouth Youth and Family Services provided food for the hungry shelter to homeless financial assistance to poor and counseling to those in crisis. Gloria started the annual Christmas celebration in Weymouth raising thousands of dollars each day to benefit families in need during the holiday season. During her tenure with the Weymouth Youth and Family Services office she and the work of the Teen Facility Development Community, converted the shattered old police station to a thriving teen center in 1998. Gloria had received many awards and citations, including from the House of Representatives and State Senate. She also was recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citizen of the year award of Massachusetts in 2000. Gloria retired in 2002. Gloria was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late John G. Burke of Braintree where they lived for 64 years. Gloria was the loving mother of Chyrel Angelini and her husband Dr. Domenic Angelini of Plymouth, John G. Burke Jr. and his wife Barbara of Plymouth, Gary Burke and Tracy of Braintree and the late Sandra Alvarado of Braintree. Proud "Nana" of Paul and his wife Margie Alvarado of Milford, Christopher Alvarado of Braintree, Jaclyn Angelini of Quincy, Nicholas Angelini and fiance Carolyn Desmond of South Boston, Melissa Burke of Abington, John Burke III of Brooklyn, New York, Kyle Burke and his wife Brittany of Weymouth, Reilly Burke of Braintree and great-grandchildren, Tyler Alvarado and Logan Burke. Sister of Katherine "Kay" Luz Jenkins, Eleanor Underwood Smith, brother, Frank Bekcastro. Also the late Mary Willette, Nancy Moscardelli Burke, Elizabeth Saulenas, Grace Sever, Salvatore Belcastro and John Belcastro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria's family would like to send a special thank you to Plymouth's BI. Senior Behavioral Care for their kindness, care and dignity they gave their mom. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Due to Covid- 19 restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Gloria's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.