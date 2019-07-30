|
Gloria J. (DeCoste) Dougenik, age 65, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Gloria was born in Quincy, to the late Lawrence P. and Catherine C. (Saulnier) DeCoste, Jr. She was a lifelong Houghs Neck, Quincy resident and a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1972. She later attended the former Quincy Junior College. She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked for the former Kemper Insurance Company. Gloria loved animals and especially her pet cats. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing cards, poker and cribbage. Beloved wife for forty-three years of James A. Dougenik. Dear sister of the late Donald P. DeCoste. Gloria is survived by several cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Friday, August 2 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday 5-7 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Glorias memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or to any non-smoking . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 30, 2019