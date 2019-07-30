Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dougenik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Dougenik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Dougenik Obituary
Gloria J. (DeCoste) Dougenik, age 65, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Gloria was born in Quincy, to the late Lawrence P. and Catherine C. (Saulnier) DeCoste, Jr. She was a lifelong Houghs Neck, Quincy resident and a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1972. She later attended the former Quincy Junior College. She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked for the former Kemper Insurance Company. Gloria loved animals and especially her pet cats. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing cards, poker and cribbage. Beloved wife for forty-three years of James A. Dougenik. Dear sister of the late Donald P. DeCoste. Gloria is survived by several cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Friday, August 2 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday 5-7 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Glorias memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or to any non-smoking . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now