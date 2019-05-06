Gloria P. (Richardi) Samarelli, of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 3, 2019. She was 86. Born in Braintree, Gloria was a graduate of Braintree High School. She worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant for both Sigma Instruments and until her retirement at the age of 73 for A.G. Edwards Inc. Gloria was a devout catholic at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth and loved to read, garden, and travel. Daughter of the late Rocco and Tina (DiFiori) Beloved wife of 63 years to Angelo A. Samarelli of Weymouth. Loving mother of Cynthia A. Theran, Esq. of Wethersfield, Conn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 9:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by her funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019