Gloria (Mitrushi) Peterson, died April 11, 2019, in Maui, after a brief illness. Gloria was born August 21, 1941, in Boston. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a cherished grandmother. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Valdimar Peterson. Together they spent many retired years enjoying family, friends and traveling. Their many trips including Italy, France, Israel, Maui and a favorite - Aruba. She was an outstanding cook and talented gardener and enjoyed her many orchid varieties. She also had a love of painting, which she dabbled in over many years. She was the loving mother of Wayne Peterson of Ashland, Eric Peterson and his wife Rebecca of Arlington, and Kristine Peterson of Maui, HI; devoted Nena of Emily, Ethan, Matthew, and Sarah. She was predeceased by her sister, Greta. She leaves her family richer for them having been with her and poorer for her no longer being with them. A private service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria may be made to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary