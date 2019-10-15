|
Gloria Rose (Katzman) Raffelson, of Randolph, MA. Entered into rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Daughter of the late Max and Frances (Silverman) Katzman. Beloved wife of over 70 years to Marvin Raffelson. Loving mother of two daughters; Francine R. Mollica and her husband Steven and Marcia A. Holleran and her late husband Robert. Devoted sister to Fay Dobro Kaufman. She also leaves behind extended family, and nieces, nephews and dear friends that she adored. Gloria loved her family and dear friends deeply. She was a light in this world, with unmatched profound wit and wisdom. She was also a devoted Red Sox fan, who she referred to as "my boys". Graveside services will be at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North Street Randolph, MA on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial observance will be held immediately following burial at the home of Marvin Raffelson until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MAM/Donate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 15, 2019