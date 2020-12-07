Goran C. Peterson Sr., 87, of East Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on December 4, at home with his wife and children. He was born in Graversfors, Sweden and came to the United States in 1949. He worked for a number of building contractors, building both residential homes and commercial properties. He opened his own contracting business in 1972. He married Rosemary Glavin in 1955 and settled in Hingham. He was a great adventurer and loved the outdoors. Together the family loved camping, traveling, hiking, cruising, music, and laughter. Goran served as President of the Hingham Jaycees, President of the Boston Area Youth Soccer Association, and Commissioner of Soccer in eastern Massachusetts. His passion for soccer led him to start the children's soccer program for the Immaculate Conception Church CYO in Weymouth. Goran was also a coach and referee for soccer and coached youth hockey. Goran was Commodore of the Sportsmen's Yacht Club in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was a member of the financial committee in Whitman, and became a member of the building committee for East Bridgewater while the Senior Center was being planned. He became Exalted Ruler of the Weymouth Lodge of Elks #2232 in Weymouth in 2002. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rosemary, of 65 years and 7 loving children, Elizabeth Thompson (husband Steven) of Portsmouth, NH, Goran Peterson Jr. (wife Leanne) of Falmouth, Carol Sweeney (husband Joseph) of Hingham, Mark Peterson (wife Brenda) of Raynham, Rose Phillips (husband Mark) of Newington, NH, Susan Peterson Correia (husband Richard) of Milford, and James Peterson of Bellingham. Also his brother, Leif Moberg (partner Jane Costello) of Norwood. He was predeceased by sister Anita Duke (husband Kenny) and his parents Agnes and Hans Moberg. He was proud of his many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, at Blanchard's Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rt58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, MA. Memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
