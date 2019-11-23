|
|
Gordon G. "Skip" Burton, 81, of Buzzards Bay, died November 12, 2019, in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth. He was the husband of Marilyn A. (Bulloch) Burton for 59 years. Son of the late Sidney G. and Margaret E. (MacDougall) Burton, he was born in Boston and lived in Braintree, Holbrook and Buzzards Bay for many years. He graduated from Braintree High School and Northeastern University, School of Engineering. Mr. Burton served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves for 30 years retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Mr. Burton was a co-owner along with Ronald Forrester of Burton Forrester Associates in Canton for many years. After retiring, and at the age of 68, he obtained an engineer's license and worked as an engineer aboard the Cape Cod Central Railroad and the Mass Coastal Railroad. He was a member of the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks, the South Shore Model Railroad Club in Hingham and Little Harbor County Club in Wareham. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn A. (Bulloch) Burton; a son, Douglas A. Burton and his wife Susan of Hanover; a daughter, Jonna J. Burton of Norton; 2 brothers, Roger A. Burton and his wife Donna of Bryan, TX and E. Douglas Burton and his wife Esther of Pembroke; 2 grandsons, Christopher and David Burton both of Hanover. A celebration of his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Wareham Lodge of Elks, 2855 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Wareham Lodge of Elks 73, Attn: Veterans Fund, P.O. Box 566, E. Wareham, MA 02538. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For online guest book, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019