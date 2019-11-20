The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
Gordon J. Kerr Obituary
Gordon J. Kerr, age 81, of Weymouth passed away at home with his family by his side on November 18, 2019. Gordon was raised and educated in Milton. He married his wife, Mary, in 1959 and settled in Weymouth where they have resided ever since. Gordon worked for Quincy Shipyard for over 25 years then was a custodian at Weymouth High School for 18 years. In retirement he enjoyed being a member of the Weymouth Elks and travelling with his wife to destinations like Aruba, Bermuda, Alaska, Hawaii, and California. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Mary Kerr (McGill) of Weymouth, his loving children Janet Gilberti and her husband Anthony of W. Virginia, David Kerr and his wife Michele of Ohio, Jean Ivil and her husband Ronald of Duxbury, and Daniel Kerr and his wife Mary of Weymouth. Gordon is also survived by ten grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Gordon on Friday November 22, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 am Saturday morning for a celebration of life service that will begin promptly at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019
