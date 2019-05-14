|
|
Grace E. (Forrester) Dwyer, age 84, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Monday, March 18, 2019 in Naples, Florida, in the comfort of her loving family. Grace was born in Boston to the late Wilfred J. and Ellen T. (Gibbs) Forrester. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a lifelong Quincy resident. She was also a longtime winter resident of Naples, Florida, where she had made many friendships. She was employed as a medical secretary and began her career in the admitting office at the former Quincy City Hospital. She then worked for twenty years at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for General Dynamics and finished her career as a medical secretary for GTE in Needham for twenty-four years. Grace was a longtime parishioner at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy. She enjoyed yard work and gardening and especially loved spending time with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Dwyer. Devoted sister of Helen T. Berg and her late husband Arthur of Bedford of Quincy, Arthur J. Forrester and his wife Mary of Quincy, Kathleen G. McIntyre and her husband Thomas of Quincy. Grace is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, May 18, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Graces memory may be made to the . Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2019