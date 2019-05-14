Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace E. Dwyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace E. Dwyer Obituary
Grace E. (Forrester) Dwyer, age 84, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Monday, March 18, 2019 in Naples, Florida, in the comfort of her loving family. Grace was born in Boston to the late Wilfred J. and Ellen T. (Gibbs) Forrester. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a lifelong Quincy resident. She was also a longtime winter resident of Naples, Florida, where she had made many friendships. She was employed as a medical secretary and began her career in the admitting office at the former Quincy City Hospital. She then worked for twenty years at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for General Dynamics and finished her career as a medical secretary for GTE in Needham for twenty-four years. Grace was a longtime parishioner at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy. She enjoyed yard work and gardening and especially loved spending time with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Dwyer. Devoted sister of Helen T. Berg and her late husband Arthur of Bedford of Quincy, Arthur J. Forrester and his wife Mary of Quincy, Kathleen G. McIntyre and her husband Thomas of Quincy. Grace is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, May 18, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Graces memory may be made to the . Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now