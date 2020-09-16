Grace P. (McKinlay) Mattern, a long time resident of Scituate and recently Marshfield, died in home hospice of natural causes with family at her side on September 9, 2020 at the age of 96. She is survived by three daughters Jeanne Bowers of Norfolk VA, Grace Mattern of Northwood NH, and Margaret Mattern of Marshfield; four sons-in-law John Bowers of Norfolk VA, David Coursin of Northwood NH, Jon Way of Stow MA, and John Wallace of Marshfield; nine grandchildren (Liz, Tim, Matt, David, Jesse, Adrienne, Sam, Alex, and Amelia); and eight great-grandchildren (Thomas, Luke, Dillon, Nori, Emilio, Ava, Rowan, and Ryan). Grace was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, William R. Mattern, her daughter, Christine Way of Stow MA and her son-in-law, Eric Schain of Northwood, NH. Family was of upmost importance to Grace and that was reflected in how she lived her life. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own, and she never forgot anyones birthday, anniversary, or graduation. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Unknown to many, she was also a mathematician, media specialist, expert contract bridge player, avid reader, knitter, accomplished seamstress, and excellent cook, always making things from 'scratch.' Grace was a lifelong learner. As a graduate of Northeastern University, she was a member of its inaugural class of women. While there, she studied math, physics, and German winning the first womens scholarship at Northeastern and twice being named the Universitys Woman of the Year. Later in life, she earned a masters degree in library science enabling her to work for many years as a public school librarian. Grace ended her working career as a systems analyst at John Hancock Insurance. Along the way, she helped found and build a successful sail making business with her husband. Grace always said she hopes everyone gets a chance to do what they love in life, and to do as many things as possible that they are passionate about. 'Learn all you can, but also learn to be kind and compassionate, that will see you through life.' The family would like to express their gratitude to the Visiting Angels of Marshfield. In remembrance please send donations to the Greater Boston Food Bank https://gbfb.org
.