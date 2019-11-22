|
Grace Raymondi, lifelong Quincy resident and community activist, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, November 18, 2019 at age 77. She received many awards and accolades for her services, most recently the 2019 Community Advocate Award presented by the Commonwealth of Mass. She served as President of O'Brien Towers and Crowley Court Tenants Association as well as on many other committees and boards. She was a proud graduate of Quincy High School and worked for many years as a Nurse's Aide. Grace was the daughter of the late Alfred and Rose (Mariano) Raymondi, loving mother of Anthony Jakaitis and his wife Laurie of Weymouth, Steven Jakaitis of Ayer, Troy Howington and his wife Barbara of East Bridgewater as well as her beloved daughter, the late Michelle Jakaitis. Dear grandmother of Kristin Browning, Adam Jakaitis, Eric Jakaitis, Jayna Howington, Marcus Howington, and Aundreas, Chad, Zachary and Erin Hirtle. Great-grandmother of Abbey, Emma, Caleb, Wyatt, Nathaniel and Savannah. Sister of Daniel G. Raymondi and his wife Sharyn of Quincy, Alfred and his late wife Diane of Ormond Beach, Fla.. Dear to many friends and neighbors. A special thanks to Officer Billy Mitchell of QPD. All are welcome to visiting hours on Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following in the chapel at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. A celebration of life will be held at Inn at Bay Point in Quincy at 2:30 p.m. Donations can be made in Grace's memory to Quincy Community Action Programs (QCAP) 1509 Hancock Street Quincy, MA 02169 (617) 479-8181. Please visit wesbite dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 22, 2019