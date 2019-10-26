|
Graham H. Rogers, 76, of Halifax passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He now is pain free and back in the company of his wife Maureen E. Rogers. He was the loving husband of his late wife Maureen for 45 years. He leaves behind his son Graham T. Rogers and partner Lisa Crowley of Halifax, daughter Sheila (Rogers) Evangelista and her husband Brian, also of Halifax and stepdaughter Lisa Crowner and her husband Donald Crowner of Carver. He was the proud grandfather of Taylor and Cameron Evangelista, Molly Crowley and many others who lovingly referred to him as "Grampa Rogers". Graham was born and raised in Whitman and was a resident of Halifax for the past 47 years. He enjoyed telling stories from his trucking and lobster fishing days, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren and their close friends. His family plans to reunite his ashes with those of his wife at a private event in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to continue their support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. To sign Graham's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019