Greg Matthew Newell of Weymouth passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, at the youthful age of 69, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his adoring parents, Mary M. and Robert W. Newell of Weymouth, Greg is survived by his loving children, Nicholas Newell of Maine, Mathew P. Newell of Quincy and Ashley Newell of Braintree, to whom he was devoted. He was a grandfather to Alyssa, Krystal, Nick, Kaylee and Brayden; caring brother to his sister Debra, thoughtful brother-in-law to her husband Tom; and a much beloved nephew and cousin. He had a smile that lit up a room and a mischievous personality. He will be dearly missed. Following in his parents' footsteps, Greg proudly served in the military prior to undertaking a successful career in the environmental cleanup and hazardous waste management industry. He was among a handful of dedicated employees in the very early days and humble beginnings of Clean Harbors. After a sabbatical in Florida, he returned to Weymouth and was employed as a consultant for the eradication of hazardous waste project at the former Naval Air Station South Weymouth under the Government's Toxics Cleanup Program. Services were private and under the direction of the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home in South Weymouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store